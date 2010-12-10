StyleCaster
Share

Pamela Love And Rogan Collaborate: Drink Vodka To Celebrate

What's hot
StyleCaster

Pamela Love And Rogan Collaborate: Drink Vodka To Celebrate

Alyssa
by
Pamela Love And Rogan Collaborate: Drink Vodka To Celebrate
15 Start slideshow

Pamela Love not only has one of the most coveted jewelry collections out there, she also has a pretty great name, doesn’t she? In a play on the “love” theme, she joined forces with Rogan Gregory to create an exclusive collaboration and holiday pop-up, ROGAN vs. LOVE. The shop opened last night, and will run through December 16th at the ROGAN store on Bowery.

The two designers share a similar viewpoint and aesthetic, and their series of lockets is inscribed with ironic phrases that all share a vague reference to love, luck and affection. When asked to elaborate, the always mysterious Rogan added that they address “abstract commitment. It could mean the most profound love you’ve ever had or felt in your life… or not.”

“Rogan and I made a big list of phrases and we sat down and picked our favorites,” Love explained. And what were their favorites, you ask? “I like ‘Don’t Try,'” said Pamela, “but it can also be interpreted as ‘Don’t Cry,’ because people keep thinking it says ‘don’t cry.'” “I like ‘Let’s Make Mistakes,'” said Rogan. “We’re both going to get that tattooed pretty soon.”

The lockets are cut in oxidized sterling silver with champagne diamonds, and so far, there are five sayings to choose from. There are a few phrases that didn’t make the cut, but according to Love, we might be seeing those very soon. “We’re probably going to use them next season!”

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Pamela Love

Bloody Marys provided by Kanon Vodka

The DJ booth

ROGAN vs. LOVE lockets

A drawing by Pamela Love

Rogan chatting with a guest

Pamela Love collection

Pamela Love collection

Pamela Love collection

Pamela Love collection

A Pamela Love dreamcatcher

Biggest dreamcatcher we've ever seen

Some stylish revelers

A Pamela Love pendant

A drawing by Pamela Love

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Baby Animals That Put Supermodels To Shame

Baby Animals That Put Supermodels To Shame
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share