Pamela Love And Rogan Collaborate: Drink Vodka To Celebrate

Pamela Love not only has one of the most coveted jewelry collections out there, she also has a pretty great name, doesn’t she? In a play on the “love” theme, she joined forces with Rogan Gregory to create an exclusive collaboration and holiday pop-up, ROGAN vs. LOVE. The shop opened last night, and will run through December 16th at the ROGAN store on Bowery.

The two designers share a similar viewpoint and aesthetic, and their series of lockets is inscribed with ironic phrases that all share a vague reference to love, luck and affection. When asked to elaborate, the always mysterious Rogan added that they address “abstract commitment. It could mean the most profound love you’ve ever had or felt in your life… or not.”

“Rogan and I made a big list of phrases and we sat down and picked our favorites,” Love explained. And what were their favorites, you ask? “I like ‘Don’t Try,'” said Pamela, “but it can also be interpreted as ‘Don’t Cry,’ because people keep thinking it says ‘don’t cry.'” “I like ‘Let’s Make Mistakes,'” said Rogan. “We’re both going to get that tattooed pretty soon.”

The lockets are cut in oxidized sterling silver with champagne diamonds, and so far, there are five sayings to choose from. There are a few phrases that didn’t make the cut, but according to Love, we might be seeing those very soon. “We’re probably going to use them next season!”