Pamela Love Resort: Utterly Enchanting

Pamela Love is synonymous with gold cast talons, skull details and other slightly macabre but always completely awesome elements that make her jewelry pieces so covetable. Which is what makes her resort collection, with its lighter colors and a walk through an enchanted ice forest feel a bit of a surprising, yet welcome departure.

“This collection is about having fun with my earlierideas and making them more affordable and wearable,” Love explains, ” I wanted Resort to have a similar aesthetic to my Classic and S/S11 collections, but with a different weight and texture. I felt like there was still evolution to be found in the pieces, to make them more light and whimsical.”

Although those mini skulls are still there – where they belong – the metals are more polished, and stones are lightened up into shades of turquoise and purple. That oxidized cross is very cool, but the gold and turquoise necklace just might have my heart.