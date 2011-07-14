Pamela Love + More Are CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists!

Here are the names you need to shop for: the ten finalists for the 2011 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund were announced today by Vogue.com.

AA, Antonio Azzuolo

Altuzarra, Joseph Altuzarra

Carlos Campos, Carlos Campos

Creatures of the Wind, Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters

Cushnie Et Ochs, Michelle Ochs and Carly Cushnie

Finn Jewelry, Soraya Silchenstedt

Fenton/Fallon, Dana Lorenz

Ohne Titel, Alexa Adams and Flora Gill

Pamela Love, Pamela Love

Suno, Max Osterweis and Erin Beatty

The judging committee has cute boy team Lazaro Hernandez andJack McCollough of Proenza Schouler, accessories giant Reed Krakoff of Coach, fashion mogul Jenna Lyons of J.Crew,Diane von Furstenberg, andAnna Wintour (heard of her).



Last years winners included StyleCaster favesPrabal Gurung andEddie Borgo.

Although, the kids on this list are already established, winning and even being nominated for this award brings you to a whole new ballgame. Which of of these designers do you think will be the next fashion majors?