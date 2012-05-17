Shop This Now: The Pamela Love For J.Crew Capsule Collection

New York based jewelry designer, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award runner-up and Sebastian Professional visionary Pamela Love has teamed up with the prepsters behind J. Crew for a small capsule collection that is now available as of today.

Instead of creating tons of metallic boho necklaces, bracelets, earrings and statement rings, Pamela Love designed her first ever set of duds for J. Crew, which includes a denim jacket, a pair of jeans and a studded belt. While it’s a bit surprising to see the lack of jewelry being offered up from the cardigan-loving retailer, with the exception being some really rad, vintage-looking pins that are careful randomly secured on the denim jacket, we think that Miss Love did a killer job creating some great, classic denim styles that have just enough of that cool, boho vibe that’s quintessentially that same Downtown New York style that Pamela Love has become oh-so-known for.

If you can’t make it to your local J. Crew store today, you can still shop the collection over on their official website. Prices for the items start at $135 for the Chevron Belt and go up to $295 for the wicked Lorimer Jean Jacket and the Lorimer Skinny Jean.

And if you can’t afford to get all three of these exclusive goodies, we think you already which one of the three items we’d spend our money on.

