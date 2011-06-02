Pamela Love Fall 2011 Lookbook: Anarchy and Kryptonite

Pamela Love’s jewelry is instantly recognizable, which is interesting in that the designer, although synonymous with her talons and skull themes, changes it up quite consistently mainly because her influences are so vast.

Fall 2011 finds anarchy imagery, the use of gemstones for something pretty, other precious rocks that call to mind kryptonite, spikes that make one imagine a Maasai warrior, lazer cut metal, and cuffs fit for an Egyptian princess overall, the kind of pieces that have the vibe of something collectible and special, and no doubt, really cool. Shot all sun dappled on a pretty girl wearing floral Doc Martens, click through the Fall 2011 lookbook to see what all of the well-earned fuss is about.