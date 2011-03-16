Pamela Love Does Hearts and Dreamcatchers For Topshop Collab

Finallya fashion rumor that we can confirm! Following months of whispers about a possible collaboration with Topshop, Pamela Love tweeted this afternoon that fans should expect to see her line for the British retailer in stores this April. This new project from the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist is also featured in the latest issue of Vogue, where she explains that the pieces will evoke “the spirit of America,” and is “softer” than the collections she’s been creating under her own label since 2007.

Love’s partnership with Topshop is in a five-part series: First up is the baroque-style “Hearts and Arrows,” followed by the Southwestern-inspired “Dreamcatcher.” I normally would never wait in line outside of a store the day a designer collaboration is releasedeven though I was dying to score a piece of Lanvin x H&Mbut for this Topshop union, I might have to make an exception.