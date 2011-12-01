Pamela Love Brings Her Jewelry To The People With ShopStyle

Fine, we’ll say it. Pam Love is definitely having a moment. Her pieces are those amazing, stop me in my tracks, I’m gonna throw a tantrum if someone doesn’t buy them for me kind of items. Love is totally at the forefront of my jewelry obsessions, and thanks to ShopStyle, her amazing designs are a little more accessible to all of us.

ShopStyle launched their first capsule collection today in collaboration with Pamela Love. The famed jewelry designer created two necklaces and one cuff especially for ShopStyle. The prices range from $175 to $225, which is a drop in the bucket considering her pieces have been known to reach the $900 – $1000 price range.

Click through the slideshow above to check out the pieces that are available for purchase right now. And click here to check out a video of Pam Love talking about her inspirations and more!