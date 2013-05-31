Is it just us—or has Pamela Anderson been popping up a lot recently? The former “Baywatch” star—and fantasy of nearly every teenage boy in the 1990s—recently made headlines for a dramatic makeunder which downplayed her sex symbol status. But it’s safe to say that she’s back to her old bombshell ways.

The 45-year-old posed for a racy Vogue Brazil spread shot by Mario Testino. It features Anderson completely in her element—wearing a skimpy red bathing suit reminiscent of her iconic “Baywatch” suit, and writhing around on the beach like a vixen from a vintage Whitesnake video. The shoot appears in mag’s June issue (on newsstands now) and it’s focused on women’s shape. In related news: if you have yet to see Gisele Bündchen on the cover of the same issue—rocking a bikini just two months after giving birth—we advise that you do so immediately.

While we were initially a bit perplexed by Anderson in the high-fashion glossy, she looks right at home on the Brazilian beach. Head to Vogue Brazil’s site to see more of the sexy images.

What do you think of Pamela Anderson’s shoot?

