Here’s Where Pamela Anderson’s Kids Are Now 3 Years After Their Dad Accused Their Eldest Son of ‘Assault’

Pamela and Tommy share two children: sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. The former couple met on New Year’s Eve in 1994 at the club Sanctuary in Hollywood. “He came up, grabbed me and licked my face,” she told Movieline in 1995. “I thought he was a cool, friendly, nice guy. I gave him my number.” Six weeks later, Tommy accompanied Pamela for a photoshoot in Cancun, Mexico. The two eloped four days into their trip and tattooed each other’s names on their ring fingers. When they returned from Mexico, Pamela moved into Tommy’s home in Malibu. A year after their wedding, Pamela and Tommy welcomed their first son, Brandon. Their second son, Dylan, was born a year later.

Pamela filed for divorce from Tommy on February 28, 1995, days after he was charged with spousal and child abuse. Pamela cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce documents and sought full custody of her and Lee’s sons: Brandon, who was 20 months at the time, and Dylan Jagger, who was 2 months. Tommy was arrested on February 24, 1995, after Pamela called the police and reported that her husband had kicked her in the back three times as she cradled her son Dylan, who was 7 weeks old at the time. The incident occurred the same day as his arrest. Tommy faced three felony charges of spousal abuse, child abuse and unlawful possession of a firearm, but went to jail for just the spousal abuse charge after he pled no contest (which has the same effect as a guilty plea) to the charge in exchange for the others charges to be dropped. After Tommy was released from jail, he and Pamela dated on and off for more than a decade until their final split in 2001.

In an interview with People in 2015, Pamela called Tommy the “love” of her “life.” “There was Tommy and then there was nobody else. He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us,” she said. “It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him.” She continued, “I had beautiful children with him. My kids are grateful to be born out of true love. Everything else I was trying to piece together.” She also told the magazine at the time that she and Lee were friends. “We’re good friends, we’re getting better at co-parenting our kids,” she said. “He’s such a supporter of mine and I’m really happy we’re on such great terms.”

So who are Pamela Anderson‘s kids with Tommy Lee? Read on for what we know about her children now and her eldest son’s contentious history with his father.

Brandon Thomas Lee

Birthday: June 5, 1996

Brandon Thomas Lee is Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s first child and eldest son. He was born on June 5, 1996. Like his mother, Brandon is an actor and has starred in movies like Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, Cosmic Sin and Zero Road. Brandon, who has acted alongside stars like Bruce Willis and David Arquette, has also starred in TV shows like Tales and Acting For a Cause. He was also a cast member on MTV’s The Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, for two seasons from 2019 to 2021. (Pamela also guest starred on the reality TV show in the first season.) Along with acting, Brandon has also worked as a model and walked in Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer show in 2019.

In November 2021, Brandon launched his own fashion line with Local Authority titled Swingers Club, which is inspired by golf wear. “Golf is a huge part of my life and so is fashion,” Brandon wrote on Instagram at the time. “Up until this point it’s been a dream of mine to create a brand that reflects my sense of style combined with a lifestyle I love and enjoy. I can’t wait to show you what’s coming next!” Pamela and Tommy also attended a party for the launch of the line at the time. Pamela and Tommy also attended a party for the launch of the line in 2021.

In 2018, Tommy accused Brandon, who was 20 years old at the time, of assaulting him. “My heart is broken,” he captioned as since-deleted Twitter photo of him with a swollen, bloodied mouth. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!” TMZ reported at the time that Brandon acted in self-defense, which Tommy denied. “Hey @Tmz maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bullshit,” he tweeted. “My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to the leave house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’s the truth.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the fight between Brandon and Tommy started over comments Pamela made about Tommy’s 1998 arrest for spousal abuse in an interview with Piers Morgan. The insider claimed that tommy was “livid” over the interview and got into a physical altercation with Brandon after he defended his mother. “Tommy was livid about comments Pam made to Piers about their relationship,” the source said. “As any devoted son would do, Brandon defended Pam and that is when all hell broke loose.” The insider continued, “The entire episode is representative of much bigger problems with the family. It’s a very sad situation because Brandon truly loves his dad.” According to TMZ, Tommy considered pressing criminal charges against his son and filing a restraining order.

In a statement to USA Today at the time, Brandon expressed how “devastated” he was by his father’s actions. “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism. I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition,” he said. “I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

After the fight, Pamela wrote a post on the Pamela Anderson Foundation‘s website, titled “Alcoholism is the Devil,” in which she called Tommy the “definition of narcissist/sociopath.” “I will never talk to Tommy again before he is sober and in his right mind. Though he’s made attempts to contact me,” she wrote. “I have blocked him. It is impossible to reason with crazy. I’m sure the world can see the truth. I stand beside my son who acted out of self defense and was scared for his life.” She continued, “Nobody understands the lifetime of disappointment this man has brought our family. Consistently the centre of sadness, drama and confusion. Jealous of his sons talent and beauty from the day they were born. He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath.”

Dylan Jagger Lee

Birthday: December 29, 1997

Dylan Jagger Lee is Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s second child and their youngest son. He was born on December 29, 1997. Like his parents, Dylan works as both a model and actor. He’s represented by EWG Management and has worked with brands like Saint Laurent, Acne Studios, Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss and True Religion and been featured in magazines like Interview, GQ Russia, NYLON, VMAN, Vogue, W and Wonderland.

Dylan was also a member of the band Midnight Kids, which released their debut EP, The Lost Youth, in 2020. He announced his departure from the band in January 2021. “These past few years have taught me so many things. That every song has a story, every story has a meaning, and every meaning is different to whoever listens. I’ve loved hearing every one of your stories, and what our music means to you,” Dylan wrote in a statement on Midnight Kids’ Twitter. “As I reflect on my journey up to this point, it’s with a heavy heart that I share I am parting ways and moving in a different musical direction that feels more true to me.” He continued, “I’m grateful to have a friend for life in Kyle, and know that he will continue to bring this project to greater heights. This experience has been filled with so much love and I am excited to see where Midnight kids goes in the years to come. To the team, the fans and every single person who has been a part of this, I am forever grateful to you. I am and will always be a Midnight Kid at heart. We all are.” Dylan’s band mate, Kyle, also thanked him for his time with the group. “It’s been an absolutely incredible experience going on this adventure with Dylan these past few years, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him. To all Midnight Kids, our stories aren’t over. We have so much more to tell. 💙” Kyle wrote.

