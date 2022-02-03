Pamela Anderson’s Shortest Marriage Was 12 Days—Here Were Her Husbands After Tommy Lee

Looking for love. Pamela Anderson’s husbands include Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and more men she’s married over the years in her search for The One.

Pamela, who was best known for her role C.J. Parker on Baywatch and is the subject of Hulu’s 2022 biopic series Pam & Tommy, has been married five times from 1994 to 2022. Her first husband was Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, whom she shares two kids with: sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. After her divorce from Tommy, Pamela was married to singer Kid Rock for four months in 2006, poker player Rick Salomon for two months in 2007 (and a year from 2014 to 2015), producer Jon Peters for 12 days in 2020, and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst for a year from 2021 to 2022.

In an interview with Parade in 2015, Pamela revealed that she has no definition when it comes to her ideal relationship. “Even though I’ve been madly in love and have been with wonderfully incredible creative interesting people, everyone has their own opinion of what a husband should be, what a modern relationship should be, what an old fashioned relationship should be,” she said. “It’s coming to terms with what works for me, what works for us, what works for a loving relationship. And I can’t tell you that I’ve figured it out.” She continued, “But what I try and do—as everything I learn—is apply it to my life. And it’s everything across the board, from being the best activist I can be, the best parent I can be, the best wife I can be. Sometimes relationships just have their time and then they’re done and I wish there wasn’t so much pain involved. But sometimes from a broken heart comes a lot of healing. And I think that’s where compassion is born too.”

She also told the site about how she learned that it’s OK if a relationship changes. “There’s no perfect person. There’s no perfect relationship. Love is tragic and hard,” she said. “And I think the one thing I have shown my kids is that you don’t have to put up with abuse. You are not locked into something. Even the decisions they’re making now for college and their future. I keep telling them, ‘make a decision. Let’s try something. It doesn’t have to be forever. This decision that you’re making about college or what you want to do, doesn’t have to be the rest of your life.” She continued, “How many times have we all changed our mind? And maybe in a relationship you want to find the love of your life, you want to be in a committed relationship for as long as possible.”

So who have been Pamela Anderson’s husbands over the years? Read on for what we know about Pamela’s past relationships and if she’s married to anyone now.

Tommy Lee (1994 – 2001)

Pamela Anderson’s first husband was Tommy Lee, a drummer Mötley Crüe. Pamela and Tommy met on New Year’s Eve 1994 at the club Sanctuary in Hollywood. “He came up, grabbed me and licked my face,” she told Movieline in 1995. “I thought he was a cool, friendly, nice guy. I gave him my number.”

Six weeks later, Tommy accompanied Pamela for a photoshoot in Cancun, Mexico. The two eloped four days into their trip and tattooed each other’s names on their ring fingers. When they returned from Mexico, Pamela moved into Tommy’s home in Malibu. A year after their wedding, Pamela and Tommy welcomed their first son, Brandon Thomas, in June 1996. Their second son, Dylan Jagger, was born a year later in December 1997.

Pamela filed for divorce from Tommy on February 28, 1995, days after he was charged with spousal and child abuse. Pamela cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce documents and sought full custody of her and Lee’s sons: Brandon, who was 20 months at the time, and Dylan Jagger, who was 2 months. Tommy was arrested on February 24, 1995, after Pamela called the police and reported that her husband had kicked her in the back three times as she cradled her son Dylan, who was 7 weeks old at the time. The incident occurred the same day as his arrest. Tommy faced three felony charges of spousal abuse, child abuse and unlawful possession of a firearm, but was sentenced to jail for six months for just the spousal abuse charge after he pled no contest (which has the same effect as a guilty plea) to the charge in exchange for the others charges to be dropped. After Tommy was released from jail, he and Pamela finalized their divorce in 1998 but dated on and off for years until their final split in 2001.

In an interview with People in 2015, Pamela called Tommy the “love” of her “life.” “There was Tommy and then there was nobody else. He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us,” she said. “It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him.” She continued, “I had beautiful children with him. My kids are grateful to be born out of true love. Everything else I was trying to piece together.” She also told the magazine at the time that she and Tommy were friends. “We’re good friends, we’re getting better at co-parenting our kids,” she said. “He’s such a supporter of mine and I’m really happy we’re on such great terms.”

In 2018, Tommy accused his and Pamela’s son, Brandon, who was 20 years old at the time, of assaulting him. “My heart is broken,” he captioned as since-deleted Twitter photo of him with a swollen, bloodied mouth. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!” TMZ reported at the time that Brandon acted in self-defense, which Tommy denied. “Hey @Tmz maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bullshit,” he tweeted. “My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to the leave house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’s the truth.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the fight between Brandon and Tommy started over comments Pamela made about Tommy’s 1998 arrest for spousal abuse in an interview with Piers Morgan. The insider claimed that tommy was “livid” over the interview and got into a physical altercation with Brandon after he defended his mother. “Tommy was livid about comments Pam made to Piers about their relationship,” the source said. “As any devoted son would do, Brandon defended Pam and that is when all hell broke loose.” The insider continued, “The entire episode is representative of much bigger problems with the family. It’s a very sad situation because Brandon truly loves his dad.” According to TMZ, Tommy considered pressing criminal charges against his son and filing a restraining order.

In a statement to USA Today at the time, Brandon expressed how “devastated” he was by his father’s actions. “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism. I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition,” he said. “I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

After the fight, Pamela wrote a post on the Pamela Anderson Foundation‘s website, titled “Alcoholism is the Devil,” in which she called Tommy the “definition of narcissist/sociopath.” “I will never talk to Tommy again before he is sober and in his right mind. Though he’s made attempts to contact me,” she wrote. “I have blocked him. It is impossible to reason with crazy. I’m sure the world can see the truth. I stand beside my son who acted out of self defense and was scared for his life.” She continued, “Nobody understands the lifetime of disappointment this man has brought our family. Consistently the centre of sadness, drama and confusion. Jealous of his sons talent and beauty from the day they were born. He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath.”

During their marriage, Pamela and Tommy also became tabloid sensations after a sex tape they filmed while they were on their honeymoon was leaked. The tape was leaked by Tommy’s electrician Rand Gauthier, who, along with several other employees, were fired without pay after Tommy claimed that their renovations were shoddily done on his home. After he was fired, Gauthier, who was stiffed of $20,000 from Tommy, returned to his and Pamela’s mansion to retrieve his tools, at which point Tommy allegedly pointed a shotgun at him and told him, “Get the fuck off my property.”“ I was never really that popular with people,” Gauthier told Rolling Stone in 2014. “But I had never been held at gunpoint. It screwed with my head.”

As revenge, Gauthier stole Pamela and Tommy’s safe in their garage, which contained Tommy’s gun and Pamela’s jewelry, as well as a homemade sex tape that the couple made on their honeymoon, which Gauthier had no idea existed. Gauthier told Rolling Stone that it took him and hour to cut into the back of the safe with a demolition saw outfitted with a composite diamond carbide blade. Inside the safe were family photographs, a Rolex, a gold-and-diamond Cartier watch, gold-and-emerald cufflinks, a ruby-and-diamond cross, the white bikini that Pamela wore to their beach wedding, and a Hi8 tape that could be inserted into a handheld camcorder. Gauthier brought the tape back to the North Hollywood porn studio where he also worked and watched it with the studio owner. “We put it in and see what it is, and of course, cha-ching. The dollar signs fly before our eyes,” he said. “But we’re going, this is the kind of thing people will get killed over.”

In January 1996, three months after the theft, Tommy and Pamela filed a police report and hired private investigator Anthony Pellicano to find out what happened to their safe. On March 29, 1996, Tommy and Pamela, who learned that the magazine Penthouse had acquired a copy of the tape, filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against everyone they suspected to have a copy, including Gauthier. On November 25, 1997—after physical copies of the tape had already been distributed—the couple decided to settle with Seth Arshavsky, a 25-year-old who had a copy of the tape and had developed early versions of pay-per-click ads, streaming video and online credit card processing. Tommy and Pamela settled with Warshavsky under the impression he could show the tape over the internet but not sell it in stores, which they later realized was a grave mistake after Warshavsky sold hundreds of thousands of copies of the tape online. Pamela and Tommy sued Warshavsky again—this time in federal court. In 2002, a judge ordered Warshavsky to pay the couple $740,000 each. According to Rolling Stone, the couple never saw that money.

Kid Rock (2001 – 2006)

Pamela Anderson’s second husband was singer Kid Rock. Pamela and Kid, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, started dating in spring 2001 after she ended her engagement to model Marcus Schenkenberg after a year of dating. Pamela and Kid Rock got engaged in April 2002 but split in June 2003. They rekindled their romance in July 2006 after they ran into each other in St. Tropez, France, on a yacht owned by a mutual friend. They rekindled their romance this July when they ran into each other in St. Tropez on a yacht owned by a mutual friend. “It was like we’d never been apart,” Kid rock told People at the time.. “It turned out great. She had the kids there and it was so nice to see them and it was wonderful. Love her to death.”

In a since-deleted blog post on July 18, 2006, Pamela announced that she and Kid Rock were planning to marry. “Feels like I’ve been stuck in a time warp,” she wrote. “Not able to let go of MY family picture … it’s been sad and lonely and frustrating … I’ve raised my kids alone in hope of a miracle. Well my miracle came and went. And came back and back because he knew that I’d wake up one day and realize that I was waiting for nothing.” She continued, “I’m moving on. I feel like I’m finally free … I’m in love.” The two wed on a yacht in Saint-Tropez on July 29, 2006. They made their marriage legal on August 3, 2006, at a court house in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. They held a third wedding on August 17, 2006, at the Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tennessee.

After four months of marriage, Pamela filed for divorce from Kid Rock in November 2006. “Pamela filed for divorce last week,” Pamela’s rep confirmed to People at the time. “It wasn’t a happy Thanksgiving.” Pamela also confirmed the split in a blog post at the time. “11/27/2006 Divorce Yes, it’s true. Unfortunately impossible,” she wrote. In their divorce petitions, both Pamela and Kid cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce. In her petition, Pamela claimed that she and Kid separated before Thanksgiving on November 21, 2006. Kid, for his part, reported that their date of separation was November 26, 2006. The divorce also came days after Pamela told Us Weekly that she had suffered a miscarriage while shooting her movie, Blonde and Blonder, in Vancouver, Canada. A rep for Pamela asked Us Magazine for “Pamela’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Rick Salomon (2007 – 2015)

Pamela Anderson’s third husband was poker player Rick Salomon. Pamela and Rick, who had been friends for 15 years, married in 2007 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, in front of her sons, Brandon and Dylan, and celebrity guests like Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas and magician Hans Klok. “Hello, I just got married I did,” Pamela said during her Las Vegas magic show at the time. “I’m distracted. It’s a big day. A big day at the office.” (Like Pamela, Rick also has a sex tape that leaked. Rick’s sex tape with Paris Hilton leaked in 2003. He sued the Hilton family and the company that distributed the tape, Kahatani Ltd. A year later, Rick started distributing the tape himself through the adult film company Red Light District Video under the title 1 Night in Paris.)

Pamela and Rick annulled their marriage two months after their wedding. They married for a second time in January 2014. Six months later, Pamela filed for divorce. She later petitioned to have her divorce filing dismissed before she and Rick finalized their divorce in April 2015 after a year of marriage. “Public divorces can be harsh and cruel – we apologize to our families and friends for any hurt and embarrassment we have caused – we have come to an amicable agreement and are moving on,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “There are private and personal family sensitivities to consider and we retract any hurtful comments made in haste and distaste. We wish each other and our families well.”

The divorce came after Pamela filed a restraining order against Rick in March 2015. In the restraining order obtained by People, Pamela wrote that she was “scared of what he is capable of doing to me.” With her filing, Pamela included several harassing emails and text messages, including one that called her a “serial baby killer with her husbands.”

Jon Peters (2020)

Pamela Anderson’s fourth husband was producer Jon Peters. Pamela and Jon, who first met at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1980s, married in January 2020. “They are very much in love and were married yesterday,” a rep for Pamela told People at the time. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Jon claimed that he’d “wanted” Pamela for 35 years after they met.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” he said. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.” He continued, “She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Twelve days later, Pamela announced that she and Jon had split. “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” she said. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.” A source told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that Pamela and Jon were never legally married as they hadn’t filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate after their wedding. Pamela also confirmed her relation status in a statement on her Twitter at the time. “Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters,” the statement read. The statement also called Jon a “life long family friend.” The statement continued, “No hard feelings – no Marriage, no Divorce…just a bizarre theatrical lunch.”

Dan Hayhurst (2020 – 2022)

Pamela Anderson’s fifth husband was her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.Pamela and Dan married on December 24, 2020—Christmas Eve—at her home in Vancouver Island, Canada. They started dating in September 2020, seven months after she split from Jon. “She’s very happy,” a source told People at the time. “And they’ve been together for the entire pandemic. She’s super happy and he’s been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island.” A representative for Pamela confirmed to People in January 2022 that Pamela and Dan had split after a year of marriage. “Pamela and Dan grew apart after living together during the pandemic,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Pamela started to learn everything about Dan, for better and for worse. She fell out of love and Dan was not the guy she previously thought he was.”

