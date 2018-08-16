A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

I’m really, really bad at keeping plants alive. I once thought I’d successfully raised a succulent when I noticed my echeveria growing increasingly tall—until I learned echeveria plants only do that when they’re starved for light. Needless to say, that succulent is no longer with us, and I’ve just about given up on my efforts to become a plant mom.

The thing is, plants are beautiful. Their ability to warm a space is pretty much unrivaled by other forms of decor. And when your go-to interior-design aesthetic is as “industrial bohemian” as mine is (at least, according to Pinterest), parting with plants is a hard thing to do.

Thankfully, savvy interior designers have found a way around this: decorating with individual palm leaves.

Putting a single leaf in a vase and calling it a day is a pretty weird thing to do when it comes to filling a space, but somehow, the palm leaf trend works. (It probably has something to do with how massive palm leaves are—seriously, they’re huge.) Plus, it’s so damn easy. All you need is a palm leaf and a statement vase, and voila—trend instantly accomplished.

Not to mention, you can get palm leaves anywhere. Most of them are faux—a thing I’d typically be very wary of—but fake palm leaves look a lot better (and less obvious) than fake flowers. This is coming from a girl who once vowed to never put fake plants in her home, so trust me when I say I’m surprisingly onboard.

Below, you’ll find 16 different ways to try the single palm leaf trend for yourself. Who knows? It might just be the black-thumb-friendly plant decor option you’ve been waiting for.