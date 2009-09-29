Palin: ‘Going Rogue’ Memoir Set to Release in November

Three signs that you’ve really, truly, made it in the world: Tina Fey has mimicked you in some way, one of your children has been exploited, and you have written a memoir. Sarah Palin…welcome to success! The gun-toting, patriotic bikini-wearing former Governor of Alaska is set to publish Going Rogue: An American Life, which will hit shelves November 17.

Publisher HarperCollins was originally going to release the book in spring 2010, but apparently…the world can’t wait. The title might suggest the plotline is about maybe…Abraham Lincoln or Sacajawea, not Sarah Palin…who as far as we can tell was not that much of a rogue…but good Lord, she made us aware how American she is.

Personally, we would have suggested these memoir titles for Palin:

A Maverick Among the Eskimos

Can I Borrow a Cup of Sugar? And Other Questions I Yell to My Russian Neighbors

DIY: Running for Vice-President While Sewing Your Own American Flag Swimwear

The Wink and the Gun: How to be Adorable in Politics