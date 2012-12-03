This Just in From the Palace: Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Expecting a Baby!

Pretty much since the second they tied the knot in April 2011, it’s been rumored that Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting a baby. Nearly every day, we’d see new headlines claiming they were pregnant, trying to get pregnant, even couldn’t get pregnant. Alas, it seems some of the more recent rumors must have been true: The Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially are expecting their first child.

Naturally, everyone is thrilled with the news, with Clarence House issuing a statement saying: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news. As the pregnancy is in its very early stages, Her Royal Highness is expected to stay in hospital for several days and will require a period of rest thereafter.” Apparently, Kate is experiencing “acute morning sickness” which requires extra hydration and the constant observation of a doctor.

Congratulations are in order to the most famous couple in the world—who dated for ten years (with a brief breakup) prior to getting married. Of course we—like every other news outlet (and person) across the globe— are already picking out hypothetical baby names.

