Want: A Pair of Retro-Cool Nike Blazer Mid ’77s Sneakers

What: A pair of vintage-inspired black and white high-top sneakers with a padded leather upper and exaggerated Nike “swoosh.”

Why: As the wedge sneaker trend approaches its sidewalk saturation point, Nike’s high-top Blazers offer a more subtle—but no less comfy—alternative that still look fresh and stylishly sporty.

How: If sneakers are fair game in your workplace, dress these bad boys up with silky black trousers cuffed at the ankle, a broken-in tee and crisp blazer or cropped jacket. For Sunday brunch, we’d try a tomboy-chic combination of faded grey boyfriend jeans, a leather motorcycle jacket and, for a pop of color, a cobalt blue or bright yellow sweater. Of course, the Blazers’ sportiness is the core of their appeal, so why not embrace their court-ready swagger with marled grey drawstring joggers, a shiny black anorak and basic knit beanie for a fly post-workout look.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 White Leather Sneakers, $140; at ASOS.