Want: A pair of Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s shiny-chic metallic loafers





What: A flat leather smoking slipper with a metallic bronze finish.

Why: We’re longtime fans of Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s eponymous New York City boutique, so we were thrilled to see that the stylish shopkeeper was lending her good taste to a new footwear collection. These fuss-free loafers look comfy enough to be house slippers, but the eye-catching bronze finish makes them sophisticated enough for work.

How: On a typical work day, we’d style these shiny slippers with our favorite cropped black trousers, a worn-in T-shirt or button-down and a tweedy cropped jacket. For a splashier weekend look, pair with a brightly-colored blazer and a trusty pair of boyfriend jeans.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Leather Loafers; $397 at Maryam Nassir Zadeh.