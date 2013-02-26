Want: A Pair Of Seriously Edgy Ankle Boots To Carry Us Through Spring

What: A pair of seriously cool black ankle boots with well-placed straps and metallic hardware.

Why: When it comes to boots, our inner rocker like them a little on the grungy side, so naturally we’re all about these Topshop babies. The gold hardware and strappy detailing give them an edge that we just love, and the heel is totally walkable—always a plus in our book.

How: For day, we’d style these with a pair of worn black jeans, and whatever coat we’re feeling at the moment (structured overcoat, shaggy fur, warm puffer). For something more nighttime-appropriate, throw ’em on with a pair of slouchy leather shorts, black tights, and a sheer blouse.

POWERFUL Premium Strap Boots, $220; at Topshop