Paint Your Walls the Same Pink as Jeff Koons

Usually when we think of pink walls, we think of decor of resembling Barbie’s Dream House. That is until we saw Jeff Koons’ bedroom, shot recently for T, The New York Times Style Magazine. The combination of the maroon patterned bed, mahogany furniture, hand-blown glass chandelier, and the gallery wall of art featuring Picasso’s that would make any museum director drool, gives the pink walls a romantic, and totally unexpected edge.

We were so smitten the color, we sought out a very similar option from Benjamin Moore, Coral Essence (pictured above), which is described as “striking a balance between red and pink.” We would have to agree, and think this color would look perfect everywhere from a bathroom, to an entryway, to a bedroom, like is the case for Koons.

What do you think of the color? Share your thoughts in the comments!

MORE:

Shop This Room: Aerin Lauder’s Cozy Aspen Living Room

Radiant Orchid Interiors Inspired by Pantone’s 2014 Color of the Year





