Paint Your Walls in the Same Green as OscarPRGirl

Elle Decor recently shot the inside of Oscar de la Renta Director of Communications Erika Bearman’s (better known as @OscarPRGirl to her 242,000 Twitter followers) Southampton home. Prepare to fall in love. The home perfectly combines antiques, modern pieces, prints, and color. Needless to say, we would move in in a heartbeat.

One element of the home though, that we couldn’t help but lust over, is the seriously cool green walls in the living room. Which got us thinking—we want green walls too!



The color feels completely unexpected, and adds a modern touch to a space filled with Louis XV-style furniture and classic elements. Bearman reveals in the story that the color used in the room is Benjamin Moore Impervo in Very Green (pictured above). So now we can all have green walls just like OscarPRGirl.

