The Pains of Being Pure at Heart at Webster Hall

This weekend, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart came back to New York after a year-long tour that was the overwhelming repercussion of rightfully receiving the Best New Music tag from Pitchfork. The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s full length album is available now and they just dropped their latest EP, “Higher Than the Stars” last month.

The Pains. Photos by Mark Iantosca.

The Pains. Photo by Janice Chou.

The Pains. Photo by Mark Iantosca.

The Pains. Photo by Paul Hammer.

The Pains. Photo by Janice Chou.

Lead singer Kip Berman. Photos by Janice Chou.

The Pains put on an amazing show and have grown together as a band to produce a tight sound which is not attributable only to the sound system of Webster Hall. Musically, the band is more confident even though their playing does not lend itself to moving about the stage. I mean…Keys player Peggy Wang could start rocking out on a keytar…I’m just saying. For a solid two minutes in 1986 the keytar was cooler than the guitar, but not cooler than the piano key necktie.

Peggy Wang of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart. Photo by Janice Chou.

Oh, and on that note: I’ll be adding Peggy on to my list of, “Cute Petite Asian Girls with a Blunt Fringe I Now Need to Compete With” right after Carol Han.

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart seemed larger than life during their songs, but returned to their grounded humility with bashful quips and nerdy jokes. They seem to not even believe it themselves that only a year ago they were still relatively unknown and are now headlining the main ballroom at Webster Hall – riiiiight before everyone must clear out to make room for the rave that begins at 10:30.

After seeing The Pains play and drunk mothers began spilling out from the Awesome ’80s Prom Party that was happening on the next stage, it was time to seek refuge in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. As wonderful as live performances are (even if you’re standing in VIP besides StyleCaster favorites Cymbals Eat Guitars) stealing a booth and closing down a bar with a jukebox is always better…

Waiting for the subway. Photo by Mark Iantosca.

The Frye boots that carried me through All Points Wet West.

Chain necklaces from Urban Outfitters and the pendant from my boyfriend.

Wrap around watch with chain from OAK.

Outside Nita Nita– the tapas bar I live above in Williamsburg. My parents love to tell my grandparents I live above a “tapas bar” which over the phone sounds like “topless;” they think this is roaringly hilarious.

Selecting songs at the juke box. We landed on The Pretenders.