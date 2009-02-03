The Pains of Being Pure at Heart Release Full Length Album Today

I miss good pop music. I feel like after I changed my address from, “Wilmette, IL” to “Brooklyn, NY” and traded my Jeep Wrangler for the J subway, the world of pop music was warped into an unoriginal cliché. With every plaid shirt I buy from a thrift store, I forget one more line of NYSNC’s, “Dirty Pop.” For every vinyl record I buy, I forget one more dance step to Britney’s, “Oops I Did it Again” routine. However, it seems now my ears are having a backlash and taking a serious liking to poppy Indie music. Compromise.

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart is one of the most blogged about bands with one of the most teenage angst-y band names. Taking inspiration from genres as vast as classic rock and Scottish pop music, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart are bringing the Indie scene back to enjoyable pop. The nasal (for once I mean that in a good way) lead vocals of Kip Berman harmonize beautifully with the soprano vocals of Peggy Wang. Add in a good distorted riff and hard back beat and you’ll find me alone in the office at 8:18AM singing along to The Pains’ single, “Everything With You.” (I don’t have a lot going on right now socially…)

Today, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart release their self titled full length album. Each song is painfully (see what I did there?) catchy with just the right touch of pop inspiration. I want this album to play during some shopping montage in the movie of my life—it is the light hearted and upbeat music that I’ve been lacking.

As previously blogged, their music video for “Everything With You” is my current style inspiration. I am OBSESSED Peggy Wang (who plays keyboard and provides the female vocals) and her amazing hair in this video. If I had any pair of scissors that wasn’t covered in sticky tape reside, I would be in the make up mirror cutting my bangs right now.

If you’re not super psyched about getting bangs again, take a style cue from Peggy and her best friend featured in the video and grab an awesome oversized vintage graphic t-shirt. Pair it with every Brooklynite’s style staples: skinny black jeans, a black blazer, and an air of music elitism. I love this Harlow-Monrow Vanilla Zebra V-Neck Tee from Luv Charlie.

Pick up a copy of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart today and hurry up and learn all the lyrics so you can sing along to their show at Mercury Lounge in New York on February 7th. Sport this t-shirt, carry a tambourine into the venue, and… um yeah… Bouncer, I’m so with the band…