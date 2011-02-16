The Pains of Being Pure at Heart Play Free Show Tonight

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart are paying a free show at the South Street Seaport in New York tonight at 6PM. The show is a part of the Seaport Music Series. The Pains of being Pure at Heart will be playing with Zaza and Ribbons.

The POFBPAH blew the eff up after their self titled album was released and then received an 8.4 rating on Pitchfork. I would say Pitchfork is like Rachel McAdams‘s character Regina George in Mean Girls; if they say you’re popular, you suddenly become so popular you don’t know to do with yourself but hopefully learn a lesson at the end of this crazy adventure called high school. La la la…

Since their album release, POFBPAH (worst band acronym ever?) has been touring all over the country and the world. For a full tour schedule, click here.

Head down to the South Street Seaport tonight at 6PM to catch The Pains of Being Pure at Heart. For those who don’t know, the South Street Seaport is located at Fulton and South Street– just south of where Will Smith tells any survivors in “I Am Legend” he’ll be waiting if they hear his radio signal.