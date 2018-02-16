6 Underlying Causes of Painful or Uncomfortable Sex

Sex can, and should, be many things: empowering, electrifying, exhilarating, maybe even inspiring. What it should not be is uncomfortable in any way. If you experience discomfort, however, you’re far from alone. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, nearly 75 percent of women find sex uncomfortable at some point. That’s a lot of women feeling pain when they should be feeling pleasure.

There are many possible causes for this pain. Whether it’s the result of a rough go-round with your partner, a semen allergy (yes, it’s possible) or endometriosis—a condition in which the inner lining of the uterus grows outside it—it is time to take back your body and your bedroom.

Originally posted on SheKnows