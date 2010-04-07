Paige Novick the Next Michelle Obama Fashion Superstar?

Paige Novick Katharine cuff, Fall 2010. Photos courtesy of Paige Novick.

Paige Novick‘s star is rising and perhaps soon in a massive way. The New York-based accessories designer just heard that her Fall 2010 collection has been picked up by Chicago boutique Ikram. “When I found out yesterday, I was thinking this is perfect timing, now I have this momentum before market,” Novick chatted today at her line’s editor event at the ACE Hotel. The Ikram buy may be just the boost that will launch the self-confessed Francophile Novick has a stint at the Sorbonne and an internship under Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel under her belt into the sphere of big Michelle Obama names like Fenton/Fallon and Loree Rodkin.



Candy cuff featuring Brazilian sea glass in green.

As for what caught Ikram’s eye? Novick’s Fall bauble played with textures and material, such as rare Brazilian sea glass in a gorgeous, luminescent green for a few statement cuffs and twisted multiple layers of rose gold chains interspersed with pearls. One of the cuffs, adorned with hand-applied metal beads, inspired a collection of bags which was right up the designer’s alley. Novick previously designed Frou, a handbag line she ran for a decade from 1993-2003. This time around, the Paige Novick handbags reflect the hardware of the jewelry collection. While fans can pick up the bags come May, they’ll have to wait until closer to Fall for jewelry line.

Paige Novick is currently sold at Bergdorf Goodman, Louis Boston, NeimanMarcus.com, LaGarconne.com and Ron Herman Japan, among others.