Paige Novick Designs Hope Bracelet for Haiti Relief

Last time we caught up with accessories designer Paige Novick, she just heard her line was picked up by Chicago power retailer Ikram. If having the attention of Michelle Obama’s go-to fashion advisor doesn’t top the icing on the cake, it’s refreshing to hear that Novick is kicking back and with a charitable bent. The designer has co-designed a “Haiti Hope” leather charm bracelet with friend and Haitian Lu Simon.

At $200 a pop, the piece feaures a braided bracelet in orange for women and black for men (though we suspect fashion girls would claim its unisex and call it a day). The vintage coin reads “Lunion est la force or There is strength in unity.” Shoppers for a cause can find the limited edition pieces at Bergdorf Goodman or via the New York Dermatology Group’s website for Haiti relief efforts.

But for those who love a party, the effort has a charity fete planned. The New York Dermatology Group is throwing a Haiti Disaster Relief Benefit on May 6 and will include an auction of our fashionable goods namely Sante DOrazio, Annie Leibovitz, Helmut Lang, Zac Posen, Thakoon and many other artists, designers and athletes.

To shop for the cause, check out NYDG's website for more details.



