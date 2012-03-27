EXCLUSIVE: Paige Denim + Liberty London’s Collection Does Floral With A Classic Twist

If you’re a floral trend fiend like myself then hold on to your pastel, paisley prints!

L.A.-based Paige Denim has teamed up with iconic British department store Liberty London for a small collection of floral-printed styles that all shop-a-holics should take note of.

The Summer 2012 collection features three of Paige Denim’s best-selling styles (the Lola Short, the Silverlake Short and the Skyline Ankle Peg), wrapped up in Liberty’s classic, artistic floral prints that will almost make you feel like your wearing a fine-art painting from The Met.

And speaking of fine things, you’ll be happy to also know that the denim was printed at Liberty’s facilities in Italy, using the finest Italian fabrics. To make sure that the printed denim still carried the mark of Paige’s quality fits, the fabric was then shipped back to the United States for the final stages of the manufacturing process.

“When I was looking through the binders and books of Liberty’s prints, it was fun for me to capture a print that is quintessentially Liberty and design a style that also fits the Paige brand,” said Paige Adams-Geller, co-founder and creative director of Paige.

The floral prints will no doubt easily appeal to all, but the delicate and soft Sofie Alice pattern has definitely caught this editor’s attention.

For those lucky enough to live in the Los Angeles area, you’ll be able to get first dibs on the collection before anyone else, debuting at Ron Herman stores next week. The famed L.A. retailer will receive the collection one month before the rest of the world and will offer the limited edition pieces at his four retail locations.

For everyone else, the Paige + Liberty 2012 collection will be available exclusively at Liberty in the U.K., Paige’s official website and at high-end retailers worldwide starting in May 2012.

Be sure to check out the exclusive first look of the Paige + Liberty 2012 collection in the slideshow above!