Padma Lakshmi Proudly Displays Stretch Marks in Empowering Instagram Post

Like most of us, Padma Lakshmi has stretch marks and doesn’t care who sees them. On Thursday, the 47-year-old “Top Chef” host took to Instagram to share a picture of her lounging in bed, while proudly displaying a patch of stretch marks on her upper thigh.

The picture, which featured Lakshmi braless in a sheer white turtleneck and underwear, showed the former model reclining on a mattress, flaunting her body-positive strip of stretch marks. The Bravo personality, who accompanied the Instagram story picture with three tiny hearts, captioned the shot with, “Hey stretch.”

There’s nothing we love more than a famous person who breaks down the facade of celebrity shows that, just like us, they have scars, blemishes, and stretch marks. Props to Lakshmi for continuing the trend.