Padma Lakshmi Gives Birth!

Last Saturday, a new celebrity baby was brought into the world. Top Chef, Padma Lakshmi, gave birth to her first child, Krishna — a lovely baby girl! Lakshmi hasn’t openly revealed the father (ahem, Adam Dell), but we do know that her daughter’s birth was no small feat, not to mention a medical miracle, due to the fact that she has endometriosis, a uterine condition that often times leads to infertility.

The new mommy revealed that her pregnancy was an easy one with little cravings — minus cinnamon doughnuts… Luckily for her, it was only her second to last week before her jeans became too tight to button, which we can only assume makes moms everywhere green with envy. If only we could all be so lucky — we congratulate Lakshmi on her new bundle of joy!

More News We Love:

Father of Padma Lakshmi’s Baby Revealed

Padma Lakshmi Donates Pre-Baby Clothes to Charity

Kate Moss Gets Silver Streaks in Hair for Spring



[usmagazine.com]