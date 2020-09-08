The Padded Muscle Tee Is The Wardrobe Staple You Need For Fall

As I trade in my sweatsuits for something more chic this autumn, I’m not completely willing to give up the element of comfort I’ve embraced over the past few months. I can’t go straight from a cozy hoodie to a stiff blouse, no matter how stylish it may be! Fortunately, fall 2020’s padded shoulder muscle tee trend is equal parts laid-back and fashion-forward. The plain white tee got the upgrade we (honestly) never saw coming: shoulder pads.

If the thought of shoulder pads terrifies you, fear not. This look is far from ’80s-inspired. Instead, the padded muscle tee is moreso inspired by this year’s suiting trend, which is all about boxier, masc-inspired shapes dressed down. The padded shoulders of these tees aren’t super stuff or intense; rather, they simply give your basic top a little more structure, creating a strong silhouette that pairs perfectly with everything from your most shredded denim to smart trousers and heels.

If you’ve been wondering if all your fave influencers were going to the same doc for shoulder implants (LOL, why does this not seem totally out of the question? 2020, man), it’s far more likely that they’ve all been leaning into the padded shoulder muscle tee trend. You can always justify buying one more basic tee, so why not give one with shoulder pads a go? Whether black, white or a trending color is more your vibe, read on to shop some of the best padded muscle tees to style right now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classic White

You can’t go wrong with this MISSACTIVER Shoulder Pads T-Shirt! Tuck it in with virtually everything and look ten times more chic than you would’ve in your usual go-to white tee.

Trendy Taupe

Rumor has it the Frankie Shop Eva Shoulder-Pad T-Shirt was the top to ignite this trend in the first place, so once you’ve snagged the basic hues, opt for this trendy taupe color to mix things up.

All Black Everything

Talk about a one-and-done look, this Boohoo Plus Shoulder Pad T-Shirt and Short Set is a basics-lover’s dream! Pair with your cutest kicks and an oversized denim jacket for a stylish transitional outfit.

Cool Gray

The gray of this SAFRISIOR Shoulder Pads T-Shirt really reminds me of the sweats I’ve been wearing for the past six months, so it’ll definitely help me transition into a more fashionable fall wardrobe.

Royal Blue

Zara has a ton of shoulder-padded tops in fun colors for fall, like this Shoulder Pad Shirt in dreamy Indigo. A perfect pop of color for a mostly-neutral wardrobe!