Packing for Your Memorial Day Weekend, Cannes Style

Unless you’re a dedicated StyleCaster Junior Team Member such as myself, you’re currently packing for a Memorial Day Weekend get-away. The fashion event that is the Cannes Film Festival is a great inspiration for your mini-vacay, and you hopefully will be spending your days in the sun just like the A-list crowd that jetted off to the south of France.

Here’s the checklist: a crowd of gorgeous people? Your nearest family and friends are just as loud as the paparazzi along the Cannes red carpet. A body of water? The beach is greatjust ignore all the cigarette butts in the sand. Plenty of glamour? Well, is that BBQ sauce all over your dad’s face?

Okay, so your destination might not be as va-va-voom as Cannes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress the part. Take a look at some of our favorite red carpet looks and how you can pull them off while your uncle passes out in his lawn chair.