P. Diddy’s BlackBook Magazine Photo Shoot

Earlier this summer, P.Diddy announced he would pushing back the release date of his album, “Last Train to Paris” to November 24. Earlier this week, P.Diddy announced due to a possible label change his album release would be pushed even further back to February 2010. Harshness…

However, P.Diddy can take some serious solace in these photos for the October issue of Blackbook magazine which were posted today courtesy of Fashion Indie.

I just spent a solid four minutes rotating that second photo trying to determine the orientation of the picture. Do you see a picture of P.Diddy lying on the ground or P.Diddy leaning against a wall? Do you see a vase or two people talking? Optical illusions…