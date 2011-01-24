P.Diddy and Karl Lagerfeld Hang at Dior, Chanel’s Beauty Man

Photo: Julien Hekimien, Getty Images

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Naomi Campbell is going back to her second home, court, over an eight year old issue with a perfume company. So redundant. (Vogue UK)

P.Diddy and Karl Lagerfeld totally hung out at the Dior Homme show in Paris. Looks like fun and I bet Kanye’s jealous. On a side note, I still love that Isabel Marant fur on the left. (Getty Images)

Intermix is expanding to Canada! The store with the tight little dresses is opening in Toronto with plans to debut stores in China as well. (WWD)

Catch the full 40s inspired runway of Dior Haute Couture, and pretend like you can even consider owning any of it. (Fashionologie)

Watch Chanel’s cosmetics man talk about limited-edition nail color Jade and his temporary tattoos. Basically, this dude is a genius. (Nowness)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!

RT @derekblasberg Little fashion trivia for you: the quilted sofa cushions were the inspiration for Chanel’s 2.55 bag! RT @MillaJovovich: I want Coco’s sofa! Don’t say Derek never taught you anything.

RT @naagofficial The high in NYC is -7C today. Need some DUVET SLIPPERS in my life. Need some “you can work from home in your robe” emails in my life.

RT @JaneKeltnerdeV Is it me, or is John Galliano looking a lot like the missing fifth Beatle? http://twitpic.com/3t1jz5 It’s not just you.

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Jodie Foster smiling at me at Armani Prive couture http://twitpic.com/3t1fef So sweet of her!

RT @sea_of_shoes First Kanye, now the Strokes, more “outsider inspired” album art, v. Lewis Smith @AltReport: Is the new Strokes album art ://bit.ly/f4KjEZ I Definitely not pretty, but I don’t get what all the fuss is about.