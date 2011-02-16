P. Diddy Has A New Reality Television Show

P.Diddy is back with another take off of “Making the Band” called “Making His Band.”

This entire concept is so ripe for parody and humor right now, I can’t focus long enough to poke fun at it. I’m like spazzing and choking on jokes right now. Like when my boyfriend tried to quote the Sex and the City movie. Once he realized everyone was waiting with bated breath to hear what clever one liner he’d say, he only managed to stammer, “Yeah I know Samantha’s like… ‘Dahling!'” He proceeded to gasp for breath for a solid five minutes.

Here’s the preview for the television show “Making His Band” which premiers on July 27th on MTV.