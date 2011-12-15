A.P.C. Teams Up With Carhartt WIP

Another collab! Carhartt Work In Progress teamed up with A.P.C. to release a collection that we’ll all be spending the majority of our paycheck on. According to GQ, the partnership is said to be a “survival uniform for the jungle we’re obliged to live in.”

The collection features one sick plaid varsity jacket (that I’m craving), a blazer that could be worn by Captain Ahab and a cozy-worthy jacket. There are tons of other pieces that the cool kids in menswear willdefinitely be wearing come fashion week.

Click through the slideshow for some looks!

[The GQ Eye]