When Can We Expect to See ‘Ozark’ Season 4? Jason Bateman Has Thoughts

Anyone else still reeling from that insane season 3 finale? Same. But don’t worry; even if you haven’t caught up, we’re not spoiling anything except for Ozark’s season 4 release date spoiler and news surrounding Netflix’s top show. Whether you’ve wrapped up your viewing on the Byrde’s latest escapades, or are still churning through and wondering whether you can expect to see more next year—we got you.

Well, to be more precise: Jason Bateman, who plays the impeccably coolheaded Marty Byrde (alongside Laura Linney as wife Wendy Byrde, and the inimitable Julie Garner as Ruth Langmore), has the updates. The 51-year-old actor also happens to produce and direct a number of the series’ episodes, meaning he has some knowledge about Ozark’s future. He recently spoke to Collider about what fans can expect—or not—from the series moving forward.

Read on below for what we gleaned from his conversation, and check out other series on Netflix you can check out while we wait for Season 4 of Ozark.

Will There Be a Season 4?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to officially renew Ozark for a fourth season. In April 2020, Bateman told Collider that there hasn’t been an “official pickup for Season 4,” but it’s business as usual for the Ozark production team as they assume the streaming giant will greenlight the next season. With its immense popularity, it’s hard to imagine that not happening. ”

“We’re all operating under the hope it will happen. It’s Netflix’s norm to wait for a show to premiere and collect the data for weeks two, three, and four and see if there’s an audience there to justify an additional season,” Bateman said. “So, I guess we’re in that period right now. But, I know [showrunner] Chris Mundy and his team are hard at work figuring out what that fourth season would be if that official pick-up lands.”

When’s the Release Date?

Under normal circumstances, new seasons of Ozark typically land in late summer, with Season 3 arriving later than usual as a winter/early spring release. But we might be seeing an even longer timeline this time around. Given that Bateman and his team are still waiting on confirmation from Netflix—and ongoing production cancelations in light of recent events—filming is likely to move far slower than previous seasons. At the earliest, we can hope to see a fourth season of Ozark in Summer 2020.

Who’s in the Cast?

If you’ve watched Season 3 of Ozark, you know that one of the most powerful performances was delivered by a character we’d never met before now. While it’s unclear if Ozark will try to make good on that fresh talent strategy, we can definitely expect to see our series regulars returning in Season 4 (except, for *ahem* everyone we lost—if you know, you know).

That includes, but is not limited to, the likes of Bateman, Linney, and Garner, as well as the Byrde kids (Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde and Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde) and the rest of the Langmore crew (Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore) and Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell. And, of course, Felix Solis as the terrifying druglord, Omar Navarro.

Is Season 4 the Finale?

Here’s the thing: A show like Ozark can’t go on forever before everyone, uh, either ends up dead or things get stale. And that’s even according to Bateman, who admits that Ozark was always thought of as a show that would have “three seasons, four seasons, five seasons, something like that,” because “it doesn’t feel like it’s a 12-season show.”

“If you keep going for a whole lot longer, you’re going to go over the cliff, or up over the peak of the mountain and you end up jumping the shark,” Bateman told Collider. “So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde, if they keep going at this pitch for much longer, they’re either going to be killed or put in jail. The alternative is to flatten out that pitch so that you don’t end up jumping the shark, but then you start stalling just for additional episodes and seasons. So, I’m not sure where and when it’ll end, but given their intelligence, it doesn’t feel like it’s a 12-season show.”

If we’re taking Bateman’s words to heart, that means that Season 4 may very well be the series finale—and if not that, Ozark is running its final laps.