Oy – Check Out the “Kardashian Kollection” Promo Ad

Just when you thought you were safe, and that maybe a day could go by and you wouldn’t even hear the word “Kardashian,” I’m here to bring you the latest regarding the sisters and their eponymous (surprise!) collection for Sears. The other day, oldest sister Kourtney took to her blog to showcase the television ad for their line, which is available nationwide now.

Basically, the clothes are what you would expect from the girls – meaning there are tight dresses, exotic (and somewhat aesthetically offensive) prints, and a whole lot of cleavage. I have yet to see the whole collection, so I can’t really comment, but judging by the extras in the ad (who are shown partying in a Sears store) I don’t completely hate it. I mean, you have to take this with a grain of salt. At least their designs are honest with who they are. That has to count for something, right?