Oxygen’s ‘The Face’ Premieres Tonight: Why Every Fashion Lover Should Tune In

Well, friends, the day has finally arrived: “The Face,” our favorite modeling competition show, premieres tonight on Oxygen!

For those of you living under a very unstylish rock, “The Face” offers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the fashion and modeling industries. During the show, executive producer, supermodel coach, and all-around style legend Naomi Campbell coaches and mentors 12 young models, alongside supermodel coaches Anne V. and Lydia Hearst. The ultimate goal? To discover the next face of Frédéric Fekkai.

This season, the modeltestants on “The Face” (models + contestants, get it?) are competing for a coveted appearance in the July issue of ELLE magazine, as well as the honor of being a spokesperson and ambassador for Frédéric Fekkai. In each episode, the modeltestants have to face a series of real-life model challenges, like photo shoots, runway walks, and even commercial film shoots. Will you be #TeamNaomi, #TeamAnneV or #TeamLydia?

This season, the show is also incorporating an amazing team of “FaceMakers,” comprised of influential fashion insiders who lend their expertise to help transform the models into supermodels. Be on the lookout for folks like Frédéric Fekkai, ELLE Magazine Editor-in-Chief Robbie Myers, and male supermodel Tyson Beckford.

Be sure to tune in tonight, Wednesday March 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT for the season premiere on Oxygen!

For more information about our relationship with The Face, click here: cmp.ly/3