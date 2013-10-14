Want: A Leather and Suede Mini-Satchel in Oxblood

What: An oxblood leather and suede mini-satchel with a top handle and cross-body strap from Madewell.

Why: Oxblood may have been the color to wear last fall, but that doesn’t make it any less stylish this season. And this bag’s bucket-inspired shape makes it extra-chic and cute. Plus, if you like adding a splash of color to fall outfits, but want to opt out of the neon trend from the warmer months, this one’s for you.

How: Rock this bag crossbody-style during the day with a pair of jeans, chelsea boots, and a cool fall jacket, and use the top handle for a more ladylike look at night.

Sloane Mini-Satchel, $168; at Madewell