Own A Piece Of Red Sole History With The New Louboutin Book

It’s hard to imagine the fashion world without Christian Louboutins. Those red-soled wonders are the envy and true loves of many a fashionista, providing sartorial inspiration and serious height to shoe admirers everywhere.

Which is why we were ecstatic to learn throughTelegraph that the designer is celebrating his brand’s 20th anniversary with a gorgeous book where you can find everything you could possibly want to know or see of Louboutin’s history. Bound in pink faux leather with gilded pages and an extensive fold out cover, this shoe bible promises to be every bit as visually pleasing as an actual pair of Louboutins. With a forward by actorJohn Malkovich and photos taken byMulholland Driv edirector David Lynch, this is definitely something you don’t want to miss.

We highly suggest you make a little room in your shoe budget for this85 book, published by Rizzoli. We know we will!

Image via Telegraph.