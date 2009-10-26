OWN: Oprah Network to Bring On Jennifer Aniston as Talk Show Host

Jennifer Aniston is most famous for playing Rachel on Friends, so it’s only natural that she’s returning to television. But this time, she’s not starring in a sitcom; Aniston is putting her movie career on hold to host a talk show.

It may seem like an odd career choice for a star who earns $5-7 million per movie, but maybe she had so much fun as a guest on Chelsea Handler’s talk show on E!, Chelsea Lately, that she wanted one of her own. According to a “source close to the deal” and London’s Express Newspaper, “She is doing this for one reason only; she absolutely wants to do it.”

The show will air weekly on Oprah‘s new cable network, OWN, when it is launched. We can’t wait to see what she will talk about. Probably not Brad and Angelina, though you never know.