There is officially another reason to be jealous of Parisians. Le Bon Marché in Paris will be selling Balenciaga Edition, a collection or Cristobal Balenciaga’s original designs, from September 11 through October 5.

Launched in 2004 with six reinterpretations of Balenciaga’s archival designs, this year they will be offering 19 pieces dating from 1932 to 1967. The collection will also include jewelry from the era.

[WWD]