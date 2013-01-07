Own a Piece of Studio 54 History

People fall into three groups: those who got past the velvet rope at the famed Studio 54, those who didn’t, and those who are too young to have tried. Luckily for everyone, some priceless pieces of Studio 54 are hitting the auction block.

Palm Beach Modern Auctions on January 19 will sell off items from the late club owner Steve Rubell’s estate that have been in storage for the past 28 years. Items going up for auction include personal photos and polaroids of the likes of Halston, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, Bianca Jagger, Farrah Fawcett and more partying at studio. There are also mementos including drink tickets, specialized invitations, and a guest book where Rubell would write who was expected that night.

Studio 54 reigned from 1977 until 1981 in New York City as the place to be, setting the standard for what it means to be a celeb haven.

For more information visit palmbeachmodernauctions.com.