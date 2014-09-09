StyleCaster
25 On-Trend Oversized Sweaters to Shop This Fall

What's hot
Kristen Bousquet
by
Whether you’re heading to work, class, or just kicking around for the day, oversized sweaters are basically the perfect fall fashion statement. They’re incredibly comfortable, stylish and can be paired with anything from super-skinny jeans to mini skirts and everything in between. Plus, oversized sweaters styles happen to also be one of fall’s biggest fashion trends, with several designers showcasing roomy knits on the runway to remarkable cool effect.

MORE: The Biggest Fall Fashion Trends for 2014

No matter which way you choose to style it, it’s pretty much mandatory for you to have a loose, long sweater in your closet. We’ve gathered 25 of our favorite oversized sweaters in various colors, shapes and styles for you to choose from so you can hop on board with one of the fall’s biggest trends.

Click through the slideshow and get ready to hit “buy now!”

Twist Knit Turtleneck Sweater; $59.90 at zara.com

Nili Lotan Oversize Mockneck Sweater; $470 at jcrew.com

Closed Oversized Sweater; $388.32 at farfetch.com

6397 Striped Cashmere Pullover; $175 at lagarconne.com

V-neck Twist Knit Sweater; $59.90 at zara.com

Mason by Michelle Mason Oversized Sweater; $379 at revolveclothing.com

Selected Halli Sweater in Fluffy Knit; $95.22 at asos.com

Marled Oversize Sweater; $34.99 at gap.com

Cynthia Vincent Oversized Pullover; $83.50 at cynthiavincent.net

Soft Joie Lynfall Turtleneck Sweater; $188 at saksfifthavenue.com

Horizontal Rib Knit Poncho; $79.90 at zara.com

Tibi Oversized Mixed-Texture Colorblock Sweater; $345 at saksfifthavenue.com

L'Agence Oversize Sweater; $345 at shop.nordstrom.com

Boys Club Sweater - Navy; $58 at nastygal.com

525 America Marled Knit Crewneck Sweater; $62.99 at saksoff5th.com

Acne Studios Blue Oversized Beta Sweatshirt; $240 at ssense.com

Soft Joie Duran; $158 at zappos.com

American Apparel Unisex Oversized Cotton Fisherman Turtleneck; $85 at ebay.com

This Means War-Mth Navy Blue Color Block Sweater; $47 at lulus.com

Chunky Oversized Pullover; $108 at freepeople.com

Kingsley Oversized Turtleneck Sweater in Oatmeal; $119 at singer22.com

Striped Asymmetrical Sweater; $119 at vincecamuto.com

Bop Basics High Low Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater; $108 at shopbop.com

Nasty Gal Lexi Sweater; $78 at nastygal.com

We The Free Shadow Hacci; $68 at freepeople.com

