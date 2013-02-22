Want: An Oversized Pouch With Cheerful Enamel Confetti

What: A colorful polka-dotted clutch bag embellished with bright enamel beads.

Why: Our trusty black bags are great, but sometimes a gal needs something a little livlier—and this perky polka-dot clutch is a cocktail hour no brainer. The neutral cream leather makes it easy to style, and a roomy interior pouch leaves ample room for lipstick, keys and, of course, a phone. As added incentive, the spackling of cheerful pink and blue dots will transform you into walking confetti (in a good way).

How: Anything festooned in pink enamel dots is going to draw attention, so don’t let your clothing compete with this statement-making accessory. For work occasions, it can instantly energize a sleek LBD and your favorite heels. Or, if you’re feeling saucy, practice your print-mixing skills and pair it with a silky floral button-down and a peplum mini skirt. Come Spring, you can’t go wrong with rocking this number with a classic pair of blue jeans, a tee, and a chic pair of pointed flats.

Clutch Bag with Enamel Dots; $52.62 at ASOS.