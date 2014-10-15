25 Reasons You Need an Oversized Plaid Scarf This Fall

Fall is the time to let your scarves, mittens and hats reemerge from the back of your closet and take center stage. To us, nothing’s more comforting than the feeling of bundling up in an oversized plaid scarf—and it’s obvious that many fashion bloggers and street style stars feel the same way!

Giant plaid scarves aren’t only cozy, but right on trend—we saw them on the fall 2014 runways of many classic brands like Ralph Lauren, and we have to say we’re super excited to incorporate them into our fall wardrobes.

To prove to you just how chic plaid scarves can be, we’ve gathered 30 outfits that feature the chic fall accessory.

Click through the slideshow to check them out!