25 Reasons You Need an Oversized Plaid Scarf This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
Fall is the time to let your scarves, mittens and hats reemerge from the back of your closet and take center stage. To us, nothing’s more comforting than the feeling of bundling up in an oversized plaid scarf—and it’s obvious that many fashion bloggers and street style stars feel the same way!

MORE: How to Style 12 Key Plaid Pieces This Fall

Giant plaid scarves aren’t only cozy, but right on trend—we saw them on the fall 2014 runways of many classic brands like Ralph Lauren, and we have to say we’re super excited to incorporate them into our fall wardrobes.

MORE: 30 Stylish Fall Accessories Under $100

To prove to you just how chic plaid scarves can be, we’ve gathered 30 outfits that feature the chic fall accessory.

Click through the slideshow to check them out!

 

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Picasa

Photo: A Lacey Perspective 

Photo: Treintamasdiez

Photo: What Courtney Wore

Photo: A Lovely Side Project

Photo: Fashion Jackson 

Photo: Monde Sisterki

Photo: Fashion and Style

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Bows and Sequins (via Lucky)

Photo: Fashion Fillers

Photo: Fresh Fizzle

Photo: Life's Jules

Photo: Fashion Landscape

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Living in Color

Photo: Beauty in Insanity

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Cute and Little

Photo: The August Diaries

Photo: A Fashion Love Affair

Photo: Dazzle by Day

Photo: Fashion Bento

Photo: Caboodle Street

Photo: Emerja

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Vodka and Candy

Photo: Xander Vintage

