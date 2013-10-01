Want: An Unapologetically Oversized Coat to Wrap Up In This Fall

What: An oversize wool-blend coat with notched lapels, giant front pockets, and a calf-grazing length.

Why: The days are getting colder and colder, so we want a giant coat to protect us—both literally and mentally—from the dreary winter that soon will dawn. We love the deep-V and the notched lapels on this particular iteration. Plus, oversize overcoats are one of fall’s biggest trends, so hey, it’s a win-win.

How: Obviously, this coat goes with anything, from jeans to dresses, but if you’re really daring, why not try wearing it as a dress with a heavy statement necklace and a pair of cute booties. (Just ask yourself: What would Rihanna do?)

Oversized wrap front coat, $186; at ASOS