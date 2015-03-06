It’s All About Oversized Belts on the Paris Runways

Scroll To See More Images

With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, some key trends from the runways are starting to emerge. One of our favorites? The oversized belts that are showing up pretty much everywhere.

For fall, prepare to bid adieu to the skinny belt, and say hello to serious waist-cincher belts, which designers are pairing with everything from pantsuits, to dresses, to even onesies (yeah, perhaps that is one best left on the runway).

On the runway at Balmain, the oversized belts had a sporty influence, and were done in bright colors like neon purple, and then paired with other bright colors like orange dresses and striped pantsuits.

Over at Rochas, the oversized belts took their cues from Christian Dior’s iconic New Look which debuted in 1947, giving the show just the right amount of retro flare. The takeaway here is that an oversized belt can transform basically any cocktail dress.

And on the runway at Isabel Marant, the designer took a brave approach to the trend, and paired wide belts with onesies.

What we love about this trend: Adding an oversized belt will instantly give anyone waist definition. It’s also an easy trick for transforming just about anything in your closet—from that staid Little Black Dress, to an old pantsuit that hasn’t gotten any wear in years. Lastly, buying one isn’t going to break the bank!