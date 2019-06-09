StyleCaster
Share

Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags?

Maggie Griswold
by
Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags?
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is finally here, which means adventure is on the horizon. Summertime is notoriously the best season to go on weekend-long trips with your BFFs. Whether you head to the mountains, the beach or cute boutique hotel for a little staycation, you’re going to want to tote along the most adorable (and photo-worthy) overnight bags. For those times when you just need two or three outfits (or really want to force yourself to not overpack) and a suitcase is just too big, weekender bags are the absolute best luggage option. They hold just the right amount of stuff—so you can bring a couple shoe options—but don’t take up much more space than a tote bag.

I’m not saying I’m obsessed with overnight bags, but, uh, I’m obsessed with overnight bags. I have a lot of stuff I like to bring on trips—weekend-long or not—and weekender bags are truly the perfect option for both short and long vacations. These cuties can hold all my outfit options for a weekend away or be used as a carry-on for longer trips. Either way, if I’m traveling, you better believe I’m bringing along an overnight bag.

From classic and sleek black weekenders to brightly patterned ones, there are myriad overnight bags that want to join you on all your summer adventures. A few outfits, a pair of shoes, all your toiletries—you can pack ’em all in these adorable and functional bags. Even if you’re just headed to your BFF’s for a one-night sleepover, these weekender bags are exactly the right size to hold everything you need. Once you take a gander at all the cute overnight bags the Internet has to offer, I’m sure you’ll be just as obsessed as I am. (If that’s even possible…)

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

1. Clare V. Weekender, $658 at Anthropologie

Definitely a splurge, but oh-so-cute.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

2. The Essential Weekender Bag, $188 at Madewell

Perfect for an outdoorsy (or any) summer adventure.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

3. Sole Society Ashla Weekend Bag, $84.95 at Nordstrom

This cutie is ready to lug all your weekend essentials.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

4. Herschel Supply Co. Novel Weekender Bag, $85 at Urban Outfitters

This one’s a classic.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

5. The Essential Overnight Bag, $258 at Madewell

Wake up and smell that leather.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

6. Off to Admire Weekend Bag, $69 at Modcloth

Ex-squeeze me while I obsess over this bag.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

7. Cassidy Weekender, $69.95 at Sole Society

Pretty in pastel pink.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

8. Susan Large Winged Tote, $34.98 at Sole Society

I can just see myself carrying this on an elegant old school train ride.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

9. Sandqvist Hellen Bag, $225 at Free People

A beige beauty.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

10. London Fog Weekend Duffle, $79.99 at Macy’s

Weekend away in London? This bag is calling your name.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

11. The Weekender in Black, $88 at Beis Travel

Perfect for any packing Instagram.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

12. Buzzing About Weekend Bag, $79 at Modcloth

Buzz into my life, please.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

13. No. 12 Weekender Tote, $328 at Anthropologie

Truly loving these neutrals.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

14. Ted Baker Emiia Weekend Bag, $204 at ASOS

The bottom compartment of this bag is perfect for packing shoes.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

15. Think Robyn Tie-Dye Wingman Bag, $188 at Free People

This bag is bold AF and I love it.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

16. Cassidy Weekender, $69.95 at Sole Society

Why wait for the weekend? If it were me, I’d take this bag everywhere.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

17. Clare V. Weekender, $658 at Anthropologie

Feeling peachy keen.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

18. Weekend Bag in Plaid, $60.99 at ban.do

This baby is big enough to hold it all—and then some.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

19. MAKR Canvas and Leather Fold Weekender Bag, $230 at Madewell

A tote you can use all week and for all your weekend trips.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

20. Think Royln Big Mama Wingman Bag, $238 at Free People

Get a little wild this summer with an animal print weekender.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

21. Livingston Duffle, $119.99 at Mark & Graham

A sleek black and white dream of a weekender bag.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

22. Cleobelle SoHo Weekender Bag, $398 at Anthropologie

More animal print, because you truly cannot have enough.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

23. The Essential Overnight Bag in Canvas, $148 at Madewell

love the color of this bag.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

24. A New Day Striped Weekender Bag, $39.99 at Target

You can never go wrong with black and white stripes.

STYLECASTER | Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags? | Cute Weekender Bags to Shop This Summer

25. Billabong Bali Bliss Weekend Duffle, $59.95 at Nordstrom

Sometimes you just need a bag that says it all.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share