Am I the Only One Who Has a Thing for Weekender Bags?

Summer is finally here, which means adventure is on the horizon. Summertime is notoriously the best season to go on weekend-long trips with your BFFs. Whether you head to the mountains, the beach or cute boutique hotel for a little staycation, you’re going to want to tote along the most adorable (and photo-worthy) overnight bags. For those times when you just need two or three outfits (or really want to force yourself to not overpack) and a suitcase is just too big, weekender bags are the absolute best luggage option. They hold just the right amount of stuff—so you can bring a couple shoe options—but don’t take up much more space than a tote bag.

I’m not saying I’m obsessed with overnight bags, but, uh, I’m obsessed with overnight bags. I have a lot of stuff I like to bring on trips—weekend-long or not—and weekender bags are truly the perfect option for both short and long vacations. These cuties can hold all my outfit options for a weekend away or be used as a carry-on for longer trips. Either way, if I’m traveling, you better believe I’m bringing along an overnight bag.

From classic and sleek black weekenders to brightly patterned ones, there are myriad overnight bags that want to join you on all your summer adventures. A few outfits, a pair of shoes, all your toiletries—you can pack ’em all in these adorable and functional bags. Even if you’re just headed to your BFF’s for a one-night sleepover, these weekender bags are exactly the right size to hold everything you need. Once you take a gander at all the cute overnight bags the Internet has to offer, I’m sure you’ll be just as obsessed as I am. (If that’s even possible…)

1. Clare V. Weekender, $658 at Anthropologie

Definitely a splurge, but oh-so-cute.

2. The Essential Weekender Bag, $188 at Madewell

Perfect for an outdoorsy (or any) summer adventure.

3. Sole Society Ashla Weekend Bag, $84.95 at Nordstrom

This cutie is ready to lug all your weekend essentials.

4. Herschel Supply Co. Novel Weekender Bag, $85 at Urban Outfitters

This one’s a classic.

5. The Essential Overnight Bag, $258 at Madewell

Wake up and smell that leather.

6. Off to Admire Weekend Bag, $69 at Modcloth

Ex-squeeze me while I obsess over this bag.

7. Cassidy Weekender, $69.95 at Sole Society

Pretty in pastel pink.

8. Susan Large Winged Tote, $34.98 at Sole Society

I can just see myself carrying this on an elegant old school train ride.

9. Sandqvist Hellen Bag, $225 at Free People

A beige beauty.

10. London Fog Weekend Duffle, $79.99 at Macy’s

Weekend away in London? This bag is calling your name.

11. The Weekender in Black, $88 at Beis Travel

Perfect for any packing Instagram.

12. Buzzing About Weekend Bag, $79 at Modcloth

Buzz into my life, please.

13. No. 12 Weekender Tote, $328 at Anthropologie

Truly loving these neutrals.

14. Ted Baker Emiia Weekend Bag, $204 at ASOS

The bottom compartment of this bag is perfect for packing shoes.

15. Think Robyn Tie-Dye Wingman Bag, $188 at Free People

This bag is bold AF and I love it.

16. Cassidy Weekender, $69.95 at Sole Society

Why wait for the weekend? If it were me, I’d take this bag everywhere.

17. Clare V. Weekender, $658 at Anthropologie

Feeling peachy keen.

18. Weekend Bag in Plaid, $60.99 at ban.do

This baby is big enough to hold it all—and then some.

19. MAKR Canvas and Leather Fold Weekender Bag, $230 at Madewell

A tote you can use all week and for all your weekend trips.

20. Think Royln Big Mama Wingman Bag, $238 at Free People

Get a little wild this summer with an animal print weekender.

21. Livingston Duffle, $119.99 at Mark & Graham

A sleek black and white dream of a weekender bag.

22. Cleobelle SoHo Weekender Bag, $398 at Anthropologie

More animal print, because you truly cannot have enough.

23. The Essential Overnight Bag in Canvas, $148 at Madewell

I love the color of this bag.

24. A New Day Striped Weekender Bag, $39.99 at Target

You can never go wrong with black and white stripes.

25. Billabong Bali Bliss Weekend Duffle, $59.95 at Nordstrom

Sometimes you just need a bag that says it all.

