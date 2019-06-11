15 Pairs of Overalls Every “Cool Girl” in L.A. is Wearing Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Both jumpsuits and utilitarian inspired pieces are totally having a moment right now, so it only makes sense that overalls –the traditional jumpsuit’s tomboyish little sister– is apparently on its way to becoming one of summer’s biggest trends. Judging by my Instagram feed and my knack for people watching, the burgeoning overalls trend seems to be on a solid path towards going straight-up viral for summer. Yes, it seems that overalls have indeed officially graduated from their outdated typecast as either a children’s aisle staple or practical workwear piece for farmers and train conductors, to an elevated (and Instagram-approved) alternative to classic jumpsuits and rompers.

Aside from my IG feed, I’ve also spotted overalls and workwear-inspired denim jumpsuits on the streets of LA in the last month with increased regularity during my people-watching outings while exploring the “hip” neighborhoods across town (i.e. Silverlake, Highland Park, and Venice), where you’ll find plenty of fashionable creative types with enviably innovative sartorial sensibilities. So-called “cool girls” ( you know, the girls who always seem to forecast and wear the rising trends on the cusp of becoming a thing at just the right moment before it blows up and goes mainstream) are embracing the charming one-piece as of late here on the West Coast. I’ve recently spotted boyish overalls styled with crop tops and sneakers and dressed up a bit with a structured blazer tossed on top and pair of those hopelessly sexy, “floss” heels that seemingly everyone is obsessed with at the moment.

Celebrities are also embracing the trend too –J.Lo, Emily Ratajkowski, and Margot Robbie have all been spotted rocking a pair recently. I’ve even seen a few chic Angeleno girls rocking old-school Carharrt overalls and somehow, making them look seriously cool —not like they were headed out to work on a construction site. And yes, I’m totally planning on copying these girls this season.

1. Contrast Stitch Overalls, $14.90 at Forever 21

The vintage-inspired contrast stitching on this piece gives the classic overall template gives this affordable piece major bonus points.

2. BDG Simon Straight Leg Overalls, $89 at Urban Outfitters

This breezy one-piece has summer written all over it.

3. Stoned Immaculate Jean Genie Jumpsuit, $258 at Revolve

’70s glam reincarnated in one hopelessly sexy piece.

4. Twill Overalls, $74.90 at Torrid

Because everyone needs a pastel pink piece in their summer rotation.

5. Rollas Sailor Stripe Overalls, $109 at Amazon

A cropped wide leg and sailor stripes? Adding to cart.

6. Linen-Blend Striped Overalls, $29.90 at Forever 21

Because vertical stripes + overalls are a match made in heaven.

7. Show Me Your Mumu Everheart Overalls, $194 at Revolve

This nostalgic one-piece is one of the most flattering pieces we’ve seen in a hot minute.

8. Levi’s Tapered Denim Jumpsuit, $128 at Anthropologie

EmRata is a fan of fire-engine red overalls, and so are we.

9. Aedvoouer Baggy Overalls, $23.90 at Amazon

Comfort has never looked so cool.

10. UO BDG Darren Overalls, $98 at Urban Outfitters

If you ask us, the baggier, the better.

11. Smith Overall, $178 at Reformation

A no-frills staple that lends itself to endless styling opportunities.

12. BDG Ryder Striped Overall, $98 at Urban Outfitters

Workwear details have never looked so chic.

13. Pocket Front Wide Leg Denim Overalls, $22 at SheIn

These classic overalls borrow from the current utility trend with oversized pockets. Perfect for festivals.

14. Pilcro Jinxed Denim Jumpsuit, $150 at Anthropologie

A lady-like spin-off of the classic overall.

15. Carharrt Crawford Bib Overall, $55.99+ at Amazon

I never though I would say this, but this is the one piece I am most excited to sport this summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.