This $7 Space-Saving Hack From Amazon Keeps My Counters Clean & Clutter-Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I moved apartments in November, I knew I was going to have to adjust to less counter space. In my previous apartment, I had enough room to leave my wet dishes on a large mat. But in my current abode, I barely have enough room for a microwave. When I wasn’t sure how to remedy this problem, I went straight to Amazon and found the most genius space-saving hack.

Seropy’s Roll Up Dish Drying Rack is perhaps one of the best purchases I made during my November apartment move. Why would I waste precious NYC counter space on a bulky dish rack or a soggy, cluttered mat when I can roll this handy contraption over my sink and air-dry my cookware on top of it?

Although this innovative drying rack doesn’t have the capacity to hold all of my freshly-cleaned dishes, it can still hold quite a lot. I’ve placed my biggest pot, largest pan and heaviest wooden cutting board on top of it and it’s never collapsed from the weight. The silicone lining on both sides truly is non-slip, and its stainless steel build hasn’t shown signs of rusting.

Where this product earns extra brownie points is that it’s multifunctional. You can wash fruits and veggies on top of the foldable rack, or you could even place it on your counter as a trivet for hot pans and baking dishes. Who knew this little drying rack could serve so many purposes? I sure didn’t, but I am so satisfied with my purchase. I use it every single day, and even when there aren’t any dishes drying on top of it, I still keep it rolled out sometimes. Maybe it’s because I’m scared of roaches and rodents emerging from the pipes, or perhaps it’s because it looks much nicer over the sink than bunched up to the side.

On top of this drying rack being the most convenient invention ever, it’s also the No. 1 bestseller in its category on Amazon and is discounted by 47 percent. You can’t possibly pass up a drying rack that’s on sale for under $7. It’ll help keep your counters clean and clutter-free, which is all you can ask for when you live in a small apartment.

Coming in seven different sizes, make sure you measure your sink before you hit the buy button. No matter the size you choose, the folding rack can endure up to 33 pounds of dishes, per the brand. So far, I’ve found this to be accurate and haven’t had any problems regarding its strength.

If you’re also using it as a trivet on your countertop, the silicone is heat-resistant for temperatures of up to 400 degrees. You can easily cool down pots and pans you just used on the stove, or you could even thaw frozen food on top of it. After you’re done, rinse the drying rack off as you would with your normal dishes: in the dishwasher or by hand.

It’s clear that I think so highly of my dearest Seropy drying rack, but what are other shoppers saying? TL;DR: the same thing, of course!

This space-saving hack has earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating, with over 21,000 perfect five-star reviews.

One shopper wrote, “I LOVE this roll up drying rack!! Takes up no space, items dry WAY faster thanks to airflow, super easy to clean, and it makes me put the dried items away quicker since it covers half my sink.”

“I can dry my pots and pans directly over the sink and fold the rack and put it away along with the dry pots and pans. Also, I hate how dirty and moldy those other drying racks get anyway so this also solves that problem! The pots dry/drain directly above the sink instead of like other drying bins where the water drips and pools and becomes stale and moldy,” raved another five-star reviewer. “Easy to clean. Easy to put away. PERFECT solution if you have an island and don’t want to ruin your kitchen aesthetic. You could even leave it out without it looking too messy.”

You shouldn’t need any more convincing at this point. Based on personal experience and shopper reviews, it’s confirmed that Seropy’s Roll Up Dish Drying Rack is one of the best space-saving hacks on the market. Order yours while it’s still on sale for under $7 at Amazon.