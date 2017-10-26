The 20 Best Pairs of Over-the-Knee Boots at Every Price Point

For those who love dresses and skirts, fall and winter can make it hard to wear your favorite pieces without freezing your ass off. Enter over-the-knee boots, which are definitely warmer than pants, and especially when paired with tights or jeans, will keep you warm, dry, and chic. They’re also on the feet of every street style star out there, so there’s no shortage of inspiration in terms of how to wear them.

From classic black leather thigh-high boots to those with fun prints and colors, there’s a pair of over-the-knee boots for every woman. We love that these stylish kicks are totally appropriate for the typical work day, but you can also make them sexier for nighttime.

Ready to commit to your next new pair of over-the-knee boots? Check out 20 picks that will keep you strolling in style all fall and winter.